Listening to Robert Mueller's testimony today, I was surprised that many members of Congress don't seem to realize that an investigation works by giving the investigator the information for the purpose of the investigation. It isn't to determine the credibility of the source of the investigation. That is done before the investigation is given the go-ahead! I can't think of any situation, in an existing organization, where the investigators start by determining the source. That had been done already, and they were given the assignment. As he said, there is another inquiry going on into the source. They had to be really desperate to try to weaken his work, by coming up with that ridiculous (for his investigation) series of questions.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (July 24)