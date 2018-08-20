This is just an observation, and I could be dead wrong, but why can people drive 35 mph on 34th Street from Waverly to the YMCA, only slowing to 20 mph when "children are present"? The street is narrow, has elementary kids that can stray out from behind cars parked on both sides of the street, and lots of apartments. No distractions there!
But we, as Waverly Street residents, have to travel 20 mph 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week on school days (nine months of year)! Waverly is a wider corridor with no parked cars anywhere. Visibility can't be any better and we're driving through a high school district, not elementary districts. I sure hope our high school young adults have little more common sense than elementary students.
Waverly Street is not the front of the school, has marked crosswalks, some with lights to stop traffic. Why can't we drive 20 mph "when children are present" instead of 10 hours a day, 5 days a week for 9 months a year?
Bob Raymond
Albany (Aug. 20)