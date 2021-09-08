 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Questions about Corvallis' landfill
Republic Services seeks a conditional use permit to close Coffin Butte Road, widen Tampico Road and build a new dump to the south.     

Knife River Corporation mines Coffin Butte basalt, and will use the new haul road together with Republic Services and trash-hauling companies from 20 Oregon counties.     

The CUP application does not address global warming, reducing waste or recycling.

The Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council will discuss sustainability and explore implementation of waste-reduction programs.

We recycle some single-use plastic, use fabric sacks, ride bikes, ride the bus, drive electric, care for and plant trees, use less water, reclaim and reuse building materials, decreasing carbon footprints to support cooling our planet. Otherwise humanity-ending, runaway global climate tipping points loom in our future. 

How will this CUP impact Benton County currently? In 20 years?

In evaluating this CUP, should we consider how our toss-away society directly contributes to the need for an ever-expanding dump?   

If we grant this expansion, what happens in less than 30 years, when Republic leaves this dump unmanaged, with the area permanently damaged and leachate from rainwater draining out from the expanded dump? To make yourself heard, attend the pending land use hearing LU-21-047 for a   Conditional Use Permit to Benton County Planning Commission.

The Benton County Land Use Code must be cited in testimony as to how this land use impacts environment, public and surrounding land; see Section 53.205-53.235.  

Mr. Daniel Redick, Benton County solid waste coordinator, can address questions about Coffin Butte Landfill.

Rana Foster

Corvallis

 

