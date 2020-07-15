Mailbag: QAnon ideas have no place in politics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jo Rae Perkins, GOP candidate for the Senate, is upset by a letter written earlier regarding some nonsense about a taking over of the downtown carousel. She called the writing "reckless." That may be true, but I think her statement that "I stand with Q and the team" is equally so. Now we have two more GOP candidates in Georgia and Colorado who also seem to stand with "the team."

Take a close look at this organization, if we can call it that. They promote conspiracy theories and support Trump. One of those theories was "Pizzagate" — remember that? A man had been convinced that the Hillary Clinton campaign dealt with sex trafficking of children. This is still played out against the Democrats to this day. He took an assault rifle to the restaurant to "investigate for himself." Ended up doing some shooting before his arrest.

Ms. Perkins states she is against violence. Maybe there are people associated with this group that think otherwise. We have had four years of the most dysfunctional administration in the history of this country. We do not need to elect people who promote the ideals of QAnon.

Betty Shelton

Albany

