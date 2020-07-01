Mailbag: Put yourself in the officer's place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The police, in recent days, have been attacked over and over. In some cases there is very good reason for the concern about excessive force.

The violence towards police and society in general is not acceptable.

Many innocent people have been hurt and in some cases killed. Please take time out of your day to say thank you to your local police officer. My younger brother was a police officer and I saw some of what they had to go through on a day-to-day basis. Their job is difficult on so many levels and it seems they very often go unappreciated.

Remember when you see what the media presents to you that it is not the whole picture. Try to put yourself in the officer’s place and just maybe you might get some perspective. This letter is not about condemning anyone. It is about saying thank you for a job that people frequently don’t appreciate. Truly, thank you to the police for all the good you do.

Susan Scherer

Corvallis

