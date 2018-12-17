In his letter (Mailbag, Dec. 13), John Goodwin opens by asking “What kind of a society do we want/need to live in?” He follows with anti-capitalist propaganda that could easily be refuted. Instead, I will demonstrate that his opening question is nonsensical because it implies that liberty is dispensable if some people are unhappy with its consequences.
Liberty is an absolute entitlement. This can be understood by any person who is capable of independent thought and simple logic. Each such person can correctly assert that no other person is inherently superior. We are certainly not born with “superior” or “inferior” labels. If any person has delusions of superiority and begins issuing commands, we are entitled to ignore those commands. If this person initiates force to compel our compliance, we are entitled to defend ourselves against this tyranny. Our only allowable interaction with others is to propose a course of action and then persuade others to voluntarily cooperate. This limits us to capitalism, nonprofit cooperative endeavors and uncoerced charity. Government is serving as an instrument of tyranny whenever it changes this result.
Our founding documents do not guarantee happiness, only the right to pursue it. They do, however, affirm liberty, essential to that pursuit. Tragically, statists have now converted our government into their proprietary gang of thugs for enforcing our enslavement to their utopian systems.
The only legitimate purpose of government is to protect our liberty. Therefore, we should phase out all governmental laws, programs and systems that serve any other purpose.
Richard Hirschi
Albany (Dec. 15)