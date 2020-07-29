Mailbag: Punish the evil, not the law-abiding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert B. Harris (June 21 DH) is again on disarming everyone, now the police as well as law-abiding citizens; his goal to make us all safer.

He claims “If guns were not so easily available ... the police would not be in a “siege mentality.”

The police are not in a siege mentality!

Biased news is the mentality crisis.

Some foolish people think guns can somehow be banished from the face of the earth.

You can’t un-invent firearms. And used by decent people, they cause no harm whatsoever.

The ones to fear, criminals, gang thugs, drug lords, terrorists, Antifa, Nazi groups and other anarchists, will arm up through criminal avenues, just as done with illegal drugs. Duh!

Disarming lawful people who have had their firearms and large magazines legally for decades is absolutely wrong!

You do not punish the law-abiding for what some puke does. You do not confiscate or force them to sell their property. You leave them alone!

You punish the evil, not the law-abiding. And punish them hard.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

