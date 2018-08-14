Are you acquainted with Dr. Maynard Keynes' "Keynesian economics"? It is the theory that when the capitalist economy tanks, the government becomes the employer of last resort, (and all that that implies). My father explained it to me when I was in grade school.
If you haven't read the book, here is the shortest possible version: Government at all levels spends money it doesn't have, to put people to work (with money to spend) that does not produce a salable product, (schools, fire stations, new roads, etc.) This is to encourage sales of the surplus production that caused the capitalist market to collapse in the first place. In 1933 FDR called it "priming the pump."
As you are aware, we have quite a bit of this in our community right now. But there is a catch. They don't have the money. At the end of WWII, the FDR administration raised income taxes to pay off the debt. The top bracket ($25,000 equals $250,000 now) was taxed at 94 percent. If you were doing that well, you got to keep 6 percent. If the political climate won't let you do that, you go into more national debt and or just print more money. A temporary fix at best, the only real cure, is system replacement (public ownership, co-ops, etc.)
Public debt has a simple cure: it's called a shredder. Use with discretion, of course.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (Aug. 14)
