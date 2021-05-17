Mailbag: Proud to support Sheppy for board

If Greater Albany Public Schools’ motto is “Building Bridges,” then Will Sheppy is poised to be an effective bridge builder.

His experience in mediation and facilitation equip him to engage in difficult discussions with moderation, helping those with opposing views to find common ground.

There is so much about being a small business owner that carries over to serving on the school board. Fiscal responsibility is one. For Will, that has meant increasing his use of technology to minimize costs and maximize efficiency. He also recognizes that his downtown business is not just a means to making a living, but is part of the fabric of our Albany community.

Will’s personal experiences have created in him a commitment to equity — a desire to see that each child gets what he or she needs to be successful, and a willingness to do the work to provide those tools and supports. He is the proud dad of two GAPS students, and I am proud to support him for the GAPS Board!

Jennifer Ward

Albany

