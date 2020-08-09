Mailbag: Protesters have their values right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is hard for me to speak up, but what Albany City Councilor Rich Kellum had to say about protesters is not American. “But if you’re blocking traffic, what that’s doing is costing you money and your livelihood. That is attacking you," Mr. Kellum is quoted as saying in a City Council meeting.

This country was founded by people for people, not by people for things. As a child I was taught when exiting a burning building to not grab things, just get out, because we can replace stuff but we can’t replace you. It is normal for children to think about their beloved things, they don’t think about their end. It is not normal that adults value things over people. Money is a thing, commerce is a thing, and the American citizens whose lives was abruptly ended over things were people. I taught the same to my children.

When do things become more important than people? When is it important to slow commerce (because that is what blocking traffic, which can be detoured, is) to protest the destruction of our people?

The actions of our nation have hurt my soul and my children because they now know that Mommy’s truth rings hollow. There may be a time where their self is less important than things because our elected leaders have determined it to be so.

Cynthia Bonville

Albany

