Mailbag: Protecting those who do or don't

It is because the majority of parents have trusted science and have chosen to vaccinate our children that we have herd immunity, protecting those who do and those who do not vaccinate.

Mr. Yamaguchi’s rationalization (Feb. 28) is that vaccines are not needed because there is little or no infectious epidemic at this time. This does not recognize the fact that there is no polio, measles, mumps, diphtheria, whooping cough, etc., because conscientious parents chose to protect your children as well as our own.