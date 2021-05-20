Mailbag: Protect remaining wild refuges

It was great to be part of the clean up efforts this past Saturday, May 8th, with Willamette Riverkeeper, Oregon Parks, and good to meet some of the Corvallis Parks people involved.

I have developed a keen appreciation of that riverside habitat with its rich wildlife and ecological value.

All of us who enjoy that area hope that the clean up continues and that there will be enforcement of the no camping rule moving forward. The accumulation of trash at the two marked sites shows just how bad it can get.

We need to protect these remaining wild refuges, they are critical to maintaining biodiversity and the health of the river.

Philip Lew

Corvallis

