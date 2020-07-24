Mailbag: Promote change to stop racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Race Matters Committee of First Congregational United Church of Christ continues to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In this nation, our social structures are historically built on racism, which continues to this day.

This injustice is made more insidious by how easily most of us ignore it. We hear from people of color that they are tired of fighting for the justice they deserve as citizens, and tired of teaching us. We seek to listen and to act as allies in the crucial fight for equity and justice.

There are many racial inequities, such as:

• Black workers account for 26% of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission discrimination claims, but make up only 13% of the workforce.

• The Economic Policy Institute says that in 2017, Black men made about 70 cents for every $1 their white counterparts made. The gap is especially large when it comes to Black women, who make 62 cents for every $1 a white man makes, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

• In 2014, 71% of white families in the U.S. lived in owner-occupied houses, compared to 45% of Latinx families and 41% of Black families.