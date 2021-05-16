Mailbag: Project contradicts pledge, adds money

Sadly, a developer is going to ram a road through the thousands of acres of old-growth forest, and destroy many trails that we love to hike in Corvallis.

Old-growth trees sequester carbon; young trees do not capture any more than they release. Projects like this hasten the worsening of our climate. Do you remember Chip Ross Park? The road will go from Kings and Walnut boulevards, and another from near the Timberhill Athletic Club on 29th Street to that park and Brandis Park Natural Area.

There will be an estimated 1,000 more cars; thousands more people will replace the woods. A four-story, 200-acre condominium complex and 600 other dwellings are planned. Imagine the increase in CO2 from the increased traffic!

This project directly contradicts the Corvallis pledge to reduce its carbon footprint. But it will add many dollars to the city.

Ronald G. Coffey

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0