An efficient, effective way to prevent feline suffering and shelter overload is to stop overpopulation at its source, through spay-neuter programs. I've gotten thousands upon thousands of cats fixed, trapping and transporting all over the state.
After Vicki Lindley, a co founder of KATA (Kitty Angel Team Adoption), died suddenly, I thought that could happen to me. I wanted to find a way to get more cats fixed and fund spay-neuter programs for people who would do the work of trapping their own outside-fed stray, feral or barn cats themselves to be fixed.
About that time McLagan Farms sent a nice donation to Happy Cat Club, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit I work under. That donation is in a fund so people can now call Willamette Humane Society's spay neuter clinic, make appointments, even borrow traps from them, and take their own cats to be fixed there. Happy Cat Club gets the bill.
Since the program was started, in two months, 42 Linn County cats have been fixed, taken in by their people or others who trap, at no cost. Otherwise it would cost $43 per cat.
If you would like to donate so this can keep going, do so at www.bluestray.org.
Yes, I still trap and transport cats to be fixed. I will probably do that til I drop dead like Vicki did, but at least now this program exists so more cats can be fixed. Saves wear and tear on my old body and old car, too.
Jody Harmon
Albany (Sept. 18)