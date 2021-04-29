Mailbag: 'Pro-life' label doesn't fit Trump

In his April 16 letter, Allen Bierly is only partially correct in crediting President Trump for Operation Warp Speed.

The project itself was indeed a rousing success, and it was Trump’s doing. His work did get three of the four vaccines currently available (the Moderna vaccine was actually funded by Dolly Parton), and he and his followers can be proud of that.

Unfortunately, he squandered most of that success with the distribution. So much of his energy and attention during his last weeks in office was spent trying to overturn the election results that he neglected to get those vaccines to maximum production and distribution.

That is what President Biden has given us. Trump funded the vaccines; Biden is putting shots into arms.

As for the other “accomplishments” of Trump’s that Mr. Bierly lists, I’m not informed enough about most of them to comment. The exception is his pro-life stance; Trump’s position was really more anti-abortion. In every other field that I can think of — particularly immigration, but also including civil rights and public health — President Trump showed such a gross disregard for human life that the label “pro-life” just doesn’t fit.

Bob Greenwade