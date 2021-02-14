Mailbag: Prisoner release impacts safety

I hope anyone reading this note is as frustrated as I am about Gov. Brown’s release due to COVID-19 of more than 20 Linn County prisoners, stating that she will not grant commutations based on unacceptable safety or compliance risks.

Hmmm ... let’s start with release #1: 25 convictions, including 10 home invasion burglaries and another released inmate with more than 35 criminal convictions, including 17 property felonies. And the list goes on … This has got to be frustrating to our law enforcement community, as once again they will most likely be arresting these people again.

It is also very expensive to our taxpayers. But most of all, it impacts the safety of all of us in the area. Unbelievable!

Roger Kroening

Albany

