Mailbag: Prioritize safety, not faster traffic

ODOT should prioritize finishing the Highway 99 bypass and not waste money on the Van Buren Bridge. As Corvallis grows, pedestrian and bicycle traffic will increase and cause more unfortunate incidents. ODOT should direct any funds to finish the north bypass and redesigning the south bypass to make our city safe for people. Spending money so traffic can go faster in our downtown corridor doesn't make sense if we can reroute it instead. Please finish the bypass before any other project.