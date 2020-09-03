Mailbag: Print more national and international news

Got my morning D-H "newspaper" all six pages of nothing! You people charge $2.00 for a total waste of newsprint. Six pages, of which one was full of twenty-year old photographs. California's burning up; there's severe weather all over the country; there's a national election coming up (the importance of which cannot be overstated); tRump's political cronies are getting arrested (still); etc., and you feed your readers garbage. C'mon, folks, there's national and international news out there, give us some.
As it stands right now, in my opinion, this rag isn't fit to line the bottom of a birdcage!
Douglas Bauer
Albany
