 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Print more national and international news

Mailbag: Print more national and international news

{{featured_button_text}}

Got my morning D-H "newspaper" all six pages of nothing! You people charge $2.00 for a total waste of newsprint. Six pages, of which one was full of twenty-year old photographs. California's burning up; there's severe weather all over the country; there's a national election coming up (the importance of which cannot be overstated); tRump's political cronies are getting arrested (still); etc., and you feed your readers garbage. C'mon, folks, there's national and international news out there, give us some.

As it stands right now, in my opinion, this rag isn't fit to line the bottom of a birdcage!

Douglas Bauer

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News