Mailbag: Previous success is best predictor

After interviewing many potential employees, I learned the best predictor for a successful candidate: demonstrated previous success at similar work, conditions and stress.

Clearly Keith Kolkow has demonstrated the ability to perform at a very high level as our Ward 1 council member.

His overall motto: “Service Before Self.”

His previous and current success: U.S. Air Force veteran and Honor Guardsman; project and logistics management for public and private organizations; multimillion-dollar budget management; 2016 city of Albany Human Relations Commission award for extensive volunteerism; communications chair, Greater Albany Rotary Club board of directors; Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission since 2015.

Marsha Swanson

Albany

