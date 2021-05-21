Mailbag: 'Presumptive' case explanation

This letter is in response to Robert L. Wilson’s of 5/7/21: (Why does state tell out-and-out lies?):

We live in a time when thousands of people have become internet epidemiologists, selectively reading incomplete on-line articles, and concluding that their knowledge is better than public health and medical professions who have decades of specialized training in biostatistics, immunology, virology, epidemiology, public health, and communicable disease investigation.

A minimal amount of reading on Mr. Wilson’s part would have revealed very clear explanations of why some cases are designated “presumptive”. In some cases COVID testing is impossible due to late reporting or other circumstances, but medical evidence based on symptom presentation, timing, and linkages to other known cases, etc. points only to COVID. These cases are labelled “presumptive”.

In previous winters, many of us have visited or called our doctor with flu-like symptoms and been told “it’s probably the bug that's going around”. We have then made a “presumptive” diagnosis based on symptoms and told our family, friends, and employer that we have “the flu” even though no lab test was done!