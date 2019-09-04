When we elected Donald Trump president of the United States, I took a media break. I thought he was a poor choice to be POTUS but I decided I would keep a low profile, stay away from the media circus and tend to items that I had some input on or control over.
Recent events have given me pause regarding my vow to "sit this one out." It's now clear to me and to others, including members of the GOP, that our president is mentally ill, and that this illness is not only something that should concern all of us, it's dangerous and detrimental to the USA. It's my opinion that President Trump has both a distorted world view as well as a distorted view of the job of president, he has an illness that is debilitating enough to warrant action to save what remains of our world standing and end the alienation of long time allies.
President Trump's seeming inability to refrain from constant praise for every world leader who subjugates his fellow countrymen to maintain their strongarm hold of its citizens just plain scares me. We need to address this illness now, before we have to deal with a wannabe dictator of our own. President Trump is unfit for office and we should do everything in our power to start the process of having him declared unfit to govern and removed from office.
Steve Rose
Albany (Aug. 28)