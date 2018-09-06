Hey, all you Republicans and Trumpsters: the "Lyin' King's" own lawyers are afraid he'll perjure himself if he's interviewed by the Mueller team! Holy Moley, do you realize those attorneys are saying they fully expect that, when questioned by the investigators, their client will be forced to lie? Doesn't that mean something to any intelligent person? Mr. Trump's propensity for falsification knows no bounds. Maybe he abides by "Seinfeld's" George Costanza's philosophy: "It's not a lie, if you believe it."
Douglas Bauer
Albany (Sept. 5)