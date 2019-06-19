The Democratic Party has no right to criticize President Donald Trump on immigration and border security. They refuse to solve issues and problems and have hindered the president from trying to fix them at every turn. They approved the wall under Barack Obama and it never got done. Hypocrites.
Also watched the president announce his candidacy on Fox News. Read today that CNN cut off the program as soon as the crowd chanted "CNN sucks." CNN can dish it out but they can't take it. What happened to the days when news was reported and not slanted and judged? What else are they not reporting?
Dennis Macrina
Albany (June 19)