Mailbag: President plays the blame game

In closing the U.S.-Mexico border today (March 20), Mr. Trump is claiming to protect us from coronavirus arriving from Mexico. But in fact he's doing far more to protect Mexicans from our coronavirus infections: There are now over 7,000 cases in the U.S., according to today's situation report from the World Health Organization, compared to just 93 in Mexico. The number of cases in Mexico will go up, sure, but they will here, too, and as of now we're far more dangerous to Mexico than they are to us.