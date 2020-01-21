Mailbag: President ignores the laws of war

The reason that we make and, more importantly, that we keep our treaties is so that we uphold the trust of our partners. We are not barbarians. We are not without U.S. and international laws. We do not torture, assassinate, take “spoils of war,” detain and separate children from their parents, desecrate cultural or religious sites, threaten war or attack without provocation. There are rules of war concerning targeted killings. There needs to be imminent threat and the infeasibility to capture.

President Trump has lied so often that he has become untrustworthy. Not only do our allies not trust him, but the American citizen has concerns about his reliability.

Rather than being the best “deal maker,” he has become the patsy for dictators. His constant and disrespectful language has become provocative and the butt of jokes. He relies on “his generals” to make him appear strong. He forgets that they are not his generals but the generals of the United States people, sworn to uphold their duty to the United States, the Constitution and the laws of war. The Nuremberg trials ruled that people committing war crimes were held accountable even when following orders.

I am confident that the U.S. generals know the laws of war, even if the president and Secretary of State Pompeo have disregarded them.