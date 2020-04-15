Mailbag: President fails to take charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Apparently, John Robinson (“Oregon leaders fail…,” April 3) failed to do any pertinent research before making baseless accusations.

In his reference to KISS (keep it simple, stupid), he asserts that “shelter in place” is easier to understand than “stay home, stay healthy.” Research has shown that young people, at least, don’t understand what is meant by “shelter in place” (their cars, maybe?), but “stay home, stay healthy” is right to the point.

Robinson also seems to blame Gov. Brown for the “stupid law” that kept Oregonians from pumping their own gas, while, at the same time, he puts her down for now allowing us to take the nozzle into our own hands. His assertion that 75% of us have never done so is ridiculous, made-up. It would mean that most of us have never lived anywhere else or even traveled out of state!

So much for a government conspiracy meant to keep us helpless.

If you are looking for real, blatant and continual incompetence, you need look no further than our fumbling president, who plays golf and misleads Americans, instead of taking charge. This “hoax” is proving to be quite a tragedy for our country, and here is the only point on which I agree with John Robinson: We need to vote out this incompetent “leader!”