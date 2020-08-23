Mailbag: Postal director tossing out ballots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As every other Midwest farm boy I have known, I stand with pride for our flag and national anthem.

Not just for the cloth or the music, but to appreciate our system of government and the sacrifice of flesh and blood by the brave for my freedom.

I stand especially straight for our fair and free elections and system of justice. Neither perfect, but sacrosanct … damage them and you damage America.

Roger Stone was indicted by a grand jury of 23 local citizens in an American court.

He was indicted by his peers on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress. He was then tried by another jury of conscientious Americans in the federal court in Washington, D.C., and found guilty on all seven counts. Trump later denigrated this entire process, called the system unjust and released the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster.” No new evidence, just fake American justice!

And now I’m told (Aug. 11, “You couldn’t carry Trump’s water”) my wife and I aren’t worthy to empty Trump’s chamber pot because we were audacious (or patriotic) enough to care.