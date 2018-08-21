Re: Mike Rusk's letter complaining about the U.S. Postal Service (Mailbag, July 30):
The Republicans in Congress and the White House have been chipping away at the post office for 30 years or more. Also, the Internet is killing them.
Republicans want to privatize the Postal Service and make money for shareholders. Congress passed a law that the post office has to finance their pensions 75 years into the future. No other government agency has to do that. The post offices are running on a skeleton crew and operate in the red every year. I'm sure in the summer, when even one person is on vacation, they have to double up on routes, so, of course, they run late. Also, they are working outdoors in these globally warmed, hot temperatures. What difference does it make in the long run if your mail is late?
Do you want to pay through the nose to only have Fed Ex and United Parcel Service and do away with the U.S. Postal Service?
The Albany Post Office is doing a good job with the resources they have. Oops! I sound like George W. Bush who infamously said, "You're doing a hell of a job, Brownie," to his FEMA head man who botched the Hurricane Katrina support in New Orleans. But, the difference is that the post office "is" doing a good job overall.
Mary Brock
Albany (Aug. 20)