Mailbag: Post notice if you are using slug bait
Mailbag: Post notice if you are using slug bait

Slug baits commonly contain toxins that can readily kill dogs.

Thus, I suggest that anybody using slug bait be required to post an easily seen notice to that effect.

Larry Daley

Corvallis

 

