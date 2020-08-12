Mailbag: Portland protests far from peaceful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reading The Federalist online today (Aug. 1), one of the stories begins this way:

"While rioters previously attacked federal buildings, businesses, and even officers, this weekend, they found a new target: Bibles.

"A video posted to Twitter on Saturday shows rioters holding Black Lives Matter signs tossing Bibles into a fire. Bystanders stood and watched as the flames licked away at the pages of the books."

This is how the pre-Nazi movement got started — look up "Brown Shirts."

Why are our local news media painting a "peaceful protest" when it definitely is not?

Time for people to start thinking for themselves and stop being useful idiots!

Vickie Bailey

Albany

