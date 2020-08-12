Mailbag: Portland protests far from peaceful

Reading The Federalist online today (Aug. 1), one of the stories begins this way:
"While rioters previously attacked federal buildings, businesses, and even officers, this weekend, they found a new target: Bibles.
"A video posted to Twitter on Saturday shows rioters holding Black Lives Matter signs tossing Bibles into a fire. Bystanders stood and watched as the flames licked away at the pages of the books."
This is how the pre-Nazi movement got started — look up "Brown Shirts."
Why are our local news media painting a "peaceful protest" when it definitely is not?
Time for people to start thinking for themselves and stop being useful idiots!
Vickie Bailey
Albany
