Mailbag: Popular vote means mob rule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Mandel wrote an opinion that we needed to get rid of the Electoral College and go by popular vote (Mailbag, July 1).

The Founding Fathers didn't want popular vote because it would always be the states with the most population picking the POTUS. Oregon's small population would mean it has no voice. They knew voting could be corrupted, so they set up the Electoral College so the states each had a say in the election.

Probably the best example of why an electoral system is good is Oregon. For the last 30 years, Portland and the Western Oregon cities have chosen Democrats to run the state. Eastern Oregon has no say at all. If Oregon had a county electoral system, then every county would be fairly represented.

Point being we see what mob rule by the population gives us. We are watching today as mobs in the population destroy our culture and history. Popular vote is mob rule, those with the most population telling everyone else how to live.

Oregon has mob rule, and you see riots in Portland and no change in the last 30 years that betters Oregon. We honestly need to get rid of mail-in ballots and mob rule in Oregon if we are ever to have prosperity and opportunity.

James Farmer

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0