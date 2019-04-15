Politics is getting too polarized. One side says white. The other automatically says black, without thought to the Constitution or logic.
Trump believes he is above the law. He makes appointments based on loyalty to him not qualifications. He thinks the press should be his personal propaganda machine. McConnell thinks he has no responsibility under the Constitution. AG Barr thinks his only responsibility is to cover for Trump.
Democrats, in their blind lust to disarm law-abiding citizens, undermine the Second Amendment and deny due process. Last week they brought a bill out of committee that is so draconian, some worry that they will have to keep junior's baseball bat locked up for fear it could be used for self defense, thereby making them guilty of a felony.
What kind of warped logic believes that denying citizens the ability to defend themselves will reduce violence? Gun free zones were supposed to keep us safe. 98% of all mass shootings occur in gun free zones. Some things cannot be delegated to government in a free society.
Democrats pitched a fit about a question regarding citizenship on the Census. But, the purpose of the Census, according to the Constitution, is to determine how many citizens we have. Yes, Republicans, given their way would disallow any vote they thought would be against them. But, that doesn't mean anyone who happens to be here at the time should get to vote either.
Frank W. Lathen
Lebanon (April 15)