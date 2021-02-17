Mailbag: Politicians will placate the goons

Albert Einstein observed you can’t solve a problem with the same mentality that caused the problem in the first place.

And what sort of example would we have to exemplify that?

How about democracy under the Democratic Party? Democracy under the Democrats is a throwback to a time when the majority rule had no problem with suppressing the rights of the minority.

Republic evolved from democracy to recognize all people had the same and equal rights whether you were of the majority or minority, whether you were elitist or commoner, of color or not, male or female, rich or poor, doctor, lawyer, Indian chief.

The Democrats have never quite gotten over the loss of slavery, Jim Crow or the KKK at the hands of Republicans.

So the Democrats simply changed their methods. All the sectors of society that they still wanted to oppress were now classified as victims of a systemic bigotry. And the perpetrators were white and privileged. To enforce this notion, the Democrats formed their own Gestapo, i.e., antifa, Black Lives Matter.

I thank the Democrats for clarifying the notion of domestic enemies.