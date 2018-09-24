In reply to Bill Halsey:
Got a chuckle out of your opinion about my sarcastic letter over all the noise from Trump moving the economy forward. Some folks just don't get sarcasm because it takes a sense of humor, and unfortunately the political climate seems to have stolen yours. I didn't feel like I was putting words in your mouth by my opinion because like everyone else that reads the opinion pages we all know you are never at a loss for words for your side.
Myself, I am not a Democrat or Repub, I am an American first. What the parties have done to the country is very sad, with all the divisive talk and hate-filled rhetoric. It pains me that on a open forum like the opinion page that folks resort to name calling. In my experience, people who call others bigot are looking in the mirror as they say it.
I draw a line to keep the public discord open and civil for everyone and I won't go to hate speech. I keep it civil because I love my country and the people in it and can't stand what the two sides have done to us. I point out the failings of both sides because we deserve better. Those folks in future generations have been saddled with over 20 trillion in debt by both parties.
Its good we have someone creating jobs for those folks and guess what, Trump is creating jobs for both sides.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 14)