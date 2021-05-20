Mailbag: Political virus infects electorate

In the 1950s Joseph McCarthy cowed and terrorized the American people, the artistic community particularly, with his dogged search for a deep communist cancer within the government and media. Ultimately, he was exposed for the fraud he was, sanity prevailed, and life went on. However, many careers and livelihoods were ruined in the process. Reputations were destroyed, marriages wrecked, and lives irreparably damaged. History does repeat itself. Today, there is a more pernicious form of McCarthyism.

This political virus has infected a large percentage of the electorate. It is characterized by an unwillingness to accept reality, dependence upon conspiracy theories, and addiction to a media cult that continues to sing the praises of a hack politician who accomplished very little of substance during his term as president. One of the most virulent advocates of the “big lie” is another McCarthy, the current minority leader in the House.