Mailbag: Plenty to gripe about with G-T

Mailbag: Plenty to gripe about with G-T

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Dave Wallis ("Paper's Excess Ink No Laughing Matter," Mailbag, Jan. 10) for saying what I've been thinking for at least two weeks. My paper is littered with light and dark streaks, making it difficult to read sometimes.

Probably doesn't really matter anyway when there are headlines that include words like "outsoor" ("outdoor," perhaps?) and my favorite, "Bideo Video." Then there are the articles that quit midsentence with no "please see" at the bottom. No article continuation anywhere else that I could find. I sometimes wonder why I'm still taking the Gazette-Times.

Kim Burnap

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News