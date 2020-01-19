Mailbag: Plenty to gripe about with G-T

Thank you, Dave Wallis ("Paper's Excess Ink No Laughing Matter," Mailbag, Jan. 10) for saying what I've been thinking for at least two weeks. My paper is littered with light and dark streaks, making it difficult to read sometimes.

Probably doesn't really matter anyway when there are headlines that include words like "outsoor" ("outdoor," perhaps?) and my favorite, "Bideo Video." Then there are the articles that quit midsentence with no "please see" at the bottom. No article continuation anywhere else that I could find. I sometimes wonder why I'm still taking the Gazette-Times.