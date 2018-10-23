Rachel MaQatish is running for Linn County Circuit Court Judge and I am happy to pledge my support for her. I have spent years working with her, and observed her demonstrated leadership on several community support activities and events such as the 'Hero Half' annual Memorial Day races that she created and developed. This event honors fallen service members and veterans.
The Circuit Court Judge is a stepping stone to future judiciary positions in our state and that must be considered when placing a candidate into this role. I spent 20 years in the active Army, with 16 in Special Forces. I then retired in 2001 and worked as a senior leader in the ATI plants in Albany. Rachel would make a great officer in the military and could lead and make the decisions needed in industry as well. This position should be filled by one who has demonstrated the ability to support our communities and lead while giving. Rachel has compassion for people along with a vast knowledge of the law, which is what we need on the circuit.
Rachel is leading in the law field while giving to our community and will be a great judge in the Circuit Court. If she is elected, I believe you will see that caring, compassionate leadership continue in our county and state-wide in the future.
Wally Shreves
Sweet Home (Oct. 22)