Some questions to consider before voting: Do you like higher taxes? Do you want a larger government to control more of what you do? Are you currently happy with the decisions that elected leaders are making? Let these questions shape your decisions. And remember that feelings are not facts. Read the actual text of the ballot measure. Don’t allow a 30-second TV or radio commercial to be the only information you base your choice on. And consider that if you vote for a measure that increases taxes, what you are really doing is telling everybody else how to spend their money. Remember that government does not have any money, it all comes from taxpayers.
Take Measure 102 for example. Affordable housing sounds great, but close inspection reveals many problems with the concept of bonding money for affordable housing. First and foremost is that current property taxpayers foot the bill for bond repayment. So your own housing expense increases so somebody else’s housing can be cheaper. Then look at the cost components involved in housing: land, labor, materials, government regulation and fees, and profit. Why is the government not eliminating or reducing the permit costs or system development charges? With bond money also comes the requirement for prevailing wages to be paid which drives up the cost of labor. Doling out the bond money to private companies puts government in the business of picking winners and losers.
For all of these reasons please vote no on 102.
John Robinson
Albany (Oct. 23)