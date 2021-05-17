Mailbag: Please vote for the Equity Slate

Our Corvallis School Board members, led by Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, have been doing a fantastic job this year under unprecedented circumstances.

Let’s keep the leadership that’s working, by voting for Sami in the current election. And let’s support him, and our teachers, by voting for the Equity Slate: Sami, Vince Adams, Luhui Whitebear and Shauna Tominey. This slate of board members will make sure our kids have the social and emotional support they need as we move through the next phase of the pandemic, while continuing their focus on academic excellence and high graduation rates.

I encourage my fellow community members not to be swayed by the empty platitudes of the opposition candidates. Look behind their breezy slogans and you will discover prejudice, closed-mindedness and a lack of understanding of how to actually get things done for our community.

The Corvallis Education Association — the teachers and staff who are in the trenches with our kids every day — has endorsed Sami, Vince and Luhui to continue their good work on the school board, and Shauna to join their team. These four candidates have a clear, solid, evidence-based plan of action to take care of our community’s children and give them the support they need to thrive.