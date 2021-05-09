Mailbag: Please register your resistance

The week of April 11, the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce sent out a highly biased and nonscientific survey to the community.

The inherent bias in the available responses is stunning (as are the spelling and grammar errors).

The only required question in the survey is this one: Would you support action from the city of Corvallis up to and including expulsion from a specific area or predetermined zone that specifically targeted people exhibiting negative behaviors?

This is a thinly veiled and misguided attempt to demonstrate public support for an exclusionary zone — one to exclude certain humans from downtown Corvallis. Presumably this zone would not regulate which land uses can be allowed in downtown Corvallis, but rather which people are allowed. Exclusionary zones that attempt to exclude people rather than land uses are fraught with constitutional, as well as ethical, issues.

The survey was not created with input from any service provider, shelter provider, mental health care professional or advocate.

It is unacceptable that the community we live and work in should be involved in this kind of inhumane, shameful and unconstitutional attempt to push certain humans out of our community.