Mailbag: Please, please wear a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the gorgeous spring weather, most of us under stay-at-home orders will want to get outside and walk, jog or cycle to enjoy the sunshine, warmer temperatures, spectacular spring foliage, and the abundance and variety of birds.

It is a glorious time of year. However, we cannot forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic, the likes of which we have not seen before. The coronavirus is labeled a “novel” virus, it is new to us, its characteristics and mode of spread still being studied.

We understand the concept of social distancing and most of us are attempting to observe the 6-foot distancing rule as best as we can to limit the spread of the virus. This 6-foot rule is based on old data, from the SARS era, about viral spread.

The truth is, scientists are now finding that this novel coronavirus doesn’t just spread in respiratory droplets as we thought, but can float in the air beyond 6 feet like exhaled cigarette smoke. Here’s the good news: Each of us can reduce the number of virus particles we might exhale (not even knowing we are a carrier of the virus) or inhale by wearing a mask in public, as well as observing social distancing.