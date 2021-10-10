Mailbag: Please have a safe and productive day

As I read and watch today’s activities, I am reminded of my mother’s admonition: If you don’t have anything positive to say, keep your mouth shut.

Now I will be the first to admit I don’t always follow her advice. But just think of what would happen if there was a button that could be switched on and it would only allow positive things to be reflected in all our reported activities, social media and interviews. One thing I believe would be apparent: 85% or more of the information online, on TV and on social media would be gone.

What does that say about us as a society if we are willing to allow so much negative stuff to bombard us every day of our lives? I wonder: Does this have any input on our society’s behavior: riots, shootings and other discord? It would be interesting to know if there is a way to have a verified study of that concept.

Last weekend I was pleased to enjoy the wonderful weather and the Beaver football game. Please have a safe and productive day.

Tad Davies

Albany

