Judge Fay Stetz-Waters will soon complete her first year as Linn County Circuit Judge, Position 1.
She has done an outstanding job in that time, bringing her calm demeanor, as well as sense of fairness and firmness, to the bench. Add to that a strong work ethic — she arrives early each morning at the courthouse and stays late.
Judge Stetz-Waters also has a broad range of legal and life experience that make her well-suited for the position of circuit judge.
A 2005 graduate of the Lewis and Clark Law School, she has worked as an administrative law judge, hearings officer for the State Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision and an attorney for Legal Aid Services of Oregon
She also proudly served her country for four years, enlisting in the Marines when she was 17.
Please join me in voting for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters for Linn Circuit Judge, Position 1.
Graham Kislingbury
Albany (Oct. 17)