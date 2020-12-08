Mailbag: Platypus Bowl it should be

OMG! I watched the Oregon Rivalry Game.
I yelled myself hoarse; I jumped up and down until I scared my cats under the couch; I pounded the stuffing out of the arms of my chair — all this for the most amazing Beaver football game I can remember watching (yes, I watched our win over Cal last week and it was amazing too, but...).
So, all this for a virtually nameless rivalry game??!!
I understand the inappropriateness of calling it the Civil War Game, but Oregon Rivalry Game isn’t a name. It’s a description.
Riddle: What do you get when you cross a Beaver with a Duck (besides great football)? A Platypus! It’s been suggested before, many times, and it’s perfect. The Platypus Bowl. It even has a trophy.
I realize this is not a world-shaking issue. But we have enough of those right now, and this is most definitely a 2020 issue. So I think it’s time to start a movement. Out: Civil War Game; in: Platypus Bowl. All in favor, say aye! All opposed, nay. The ayes have it. Platypus Bowl it should be.
Abbe Lougee
Toledo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!