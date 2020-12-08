Mailbag: Platypus Bowl it should be

OMG! I watched the Oregon Rivalry Game.

I yelled myself hoarse; I jumped up and down until I scared my cats under the couch; I pounded the stuffing out of the arms of my chair — all this for the most amazing Beaver football game I can remember watching (yes, I watched our win over Cal last week and it was amazing too, but...).

So, all this for a virtually nameless rivalry game??!!

I understand the inappropriateness of calling it the Civil War Game, but Oregon Rivalry Game isn’t a name. It’s a description.

Riddle: What do you get when you cross a Beaver with a Duck (besides great football)? A Platypus! It’s been suggested before, many times, and it’s perfect. The Platypus Bowl. It even has a trophy.

I realize this is not a world-shaking issue. But we have enough of those right now, and this is most definitely a 2020 issue. So I think it’s time to start a movement. Out: Civil War Game; in: Platypus Bowl. All in favor, say aye! All opposed, nay. The ayes have it. Platypus Bowl it should be.

Abbe Lougee

Toledo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0