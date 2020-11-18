Mailbag: Plantain has ground-cover uses

Plantain (Plantago lanceolata) is a species with newly discovered ground-cover applications for timber areas, especially in areas susceptible to fire.
A short-lived perennial (four-plus) with an ability to reseed, plantain has a deep and fibrous rooting system that keeps plants green and prevents it from burning in dry conditions. Low leaf fiber content will cause plants to lie flat on the ground should a dry enough condition occur where burning might be possible. Able to be aerial-seeded, plantain is competitive with other plants, but is unfortunately not legal for distribution in all states.
Don Wirth
Tangent
