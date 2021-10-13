Mailbag: Plan will make a more perfect union

A recent letter writer seems to be aghast at the cost of Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiative.

The cost of the $3-plus trillion program would be spread out over 10 years and paid for by tax hikes on big business and very wealthy Americans, who can certainly afford to pay their fair share instead of exploiting loopholes to dodge taxes, as has been shown in recent disclosures, such as the Pandora Papers, of their practices. The program is not paid for by tax hikes on the middle class.

“Build Back Better” includes child care, an expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision services, free community college education, negotiation to lower drug prices, and critical action on climate change. Compare this program that greatly benefits the middle class to the $7.8 trillion increase in the debt (not paid for) during the four years of the Trump administration that mainly benefited the very wealthy and big business.

Contrary to a commentary published in the Gazette-Times on Oct. 7, Biden’s plan will not turn the country into a socialist welfare state but will instead make our country a “more perfect union” and “promote the general welfare,” as stated in the Preamble to our Constitution. The GOP has no such plan.

Stephen Lawson