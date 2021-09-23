Mailbag: Placing OSU staff, students at risk

Like most of you, when it was my turn to get vaccinated, I patiently queued up on a crisp winter’s morning at Reser Stadium, returning weeks later for round two. At the time we were protecting ourselves, now it is apparent we were also doing our civic duty. Statewide, Benton County has the lowest per capita infection rate, death rate, and the third highest vaccination rate.

With the new school year upon us, OSU is returning to in-person instruction, however students can opt out of required Covid19 vaccinations after scrolling thru an informative online primer. Apparently unvaccinated students will be required to take periodic Covid19 tests. How many unvaccinated students will there be? Well enough to require two testing centers operating on campus Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. While assuring the availability of regular testing for the unvaccinated makes eminent sense, the placement of the testing centers sure is a head scratcher. Concentrating the most likely Covid positive population in the lobby of the Student Experience Center (SEC) seems like an ill informed decision, especially to those who spend their workday in the SEC.