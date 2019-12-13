Mailbag: Pick the best to lead OSU

Will committee selection of a new university CEO yield a meritorious outcome, or will academia’s penchant for ill-defined notions of equity and fairness yield to something quite different?

As a leading STEM institution, OSU leadership needs credentials that reflect deep and demonstrable knowledge and competence in one or more of these fields coupled with equally strong administrative achievement. OSU’s reputation as a leading research institution is at stake — will the selection do service to merit or service to purposes unrelated to excellence? This alumnus remains hopeful.