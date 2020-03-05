Mailbag: PHS girls belong on list of top teams

Mailbag: PHS girls belong on list of top teams

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for your G-T editorial ("Sports Scene Enjoys a Rise in Girl Power," 2/26/2020). It is, indeed, a great time to appreciate the athleticism and sportsmanship of women's athletics locally. But you neglected to include perhaps the best of all the teams you mentioned: the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Philomath High School girls basketball squad. Not only do they routinely defeat opponents by large margins, but their unselfish play, camaraderie and fair play is a joy to behold.

Go Warriors!

David R Grube, MD

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News